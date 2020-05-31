Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Corinth Leather Sofa + Free Shipping

$1999.99 $2499.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/14/20
Costco has this Corinth Leather Sofa for $1,999.99 (Reg. $2,499.99) with free delivery!

Features:
  • Color: Brown
  • Top grain leather on all seating areas, arms rests and the front rail with split grain leather on the sides and back
  • Solid wood legs in Dark Brown finish

