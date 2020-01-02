Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Dudley Chairside Table w/ Power + Free Shipping

$79.99 $99.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/20/20
About this Deal

Head over to Costco and get this Dudley Chairside Table with Power for just $79.99 with free shipping!

Features:
  • Two Outlets and Two USB
  • Interchangeable Glass and Wood Door Panels
  • Soft-close hinges
  • Adjustable Shelf
  • Dimensions: 14” W x 18” D x 25” H
  • Received 4+ stars from over 100 reviews

Comments

