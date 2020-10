Price drop (was $170)! Walmart is offering this LuxuryGoods PU Leather Futon (4 Colors) for just $159.00 with free shipping.



Product Details:

Sofa bed is made of high quality artificial leather and iron material, sturdy and durable to use



Can be transformed into a quick guest bed



Middle arm rest folds down with 2 cup holders,



Sofa bed is perfect for small spaces



4 detachable natural finish metal legs for extra support



180° Dimensions: 66.3 x 38.2 x 14.8" (L x W x H)

Compare to similar sofa for $199.97 at Amazon.