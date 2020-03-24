This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
Sale
Mar 24, 2020
Expires : 03/24/20
20 Likes 1 Comments
14See Deal
About this Deal
|
Today only, Kohl's is offering up to 70% off Flash Sale, plus an extra 20% off with code BIRD20 used at checkout! Shipping is free on orders over $75.
Plus, get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.
Notable Sale Categories:
🏷 Deal Tagsmen's clothing patio women's clothing Top Sale toddler kohls Bottoms
What's the matter?