Mar 25, 2020
Expires : 03/29/20
Now through 3/29, Kohl's is offering an up to 70% off 'Friends & Family' sale plus an extra 20% off when you use code FAMILY at checkout with free shipping on orders over $75.
Plus, get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent (redeemable from 3/30 to 4/11)!
Alternatively, you can use codes FRIENDS or FRIENDS20 or FAMILY20 to get the same discount.
Notable Sale Categories:
Also, get $10 off $40 swimwear purchase with code SWIMFAM10 at checkout.
