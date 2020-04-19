Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Up to 80% Off 1-Day Flash Sale + Extra 20% Off
Sale
Apr 19, 2020
Expires : 04/20/20
11  Likes 2  Comments
22
See Deal
Cashback Up to 1.8%

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering up to 80% off 1-Day Flash Sale, plus get an extra 20% off when you use code WARM20 at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $75.

Notable Clearance Categories:

🏷 Deal Tags

music toddler Glassware kohls major appliances fan gear swimwear fitness equipment
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 19, 2020
Updated with new code for tomorrow
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 13, 2020
Updated with new code for 4/14
Likes Reply
Kohl's See All arrow
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off 'Lowest Prices of the Season' Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
The Big One Solid Bath Towels (Mult. Colors)
$2.49+
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.99 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Dash Small Kitchen Appliances (4 Options)
$9.99 $19.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 85% Off Toys Clearance from $1.99
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Bespoke Washable Printed Face Masks (Mult. Styles)
$4.99 $9.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
NuWave Brio 7.25-qt. Air Fryer As Seen On TV
$79.99 $129.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Free Shipping for Kohl's Charge Customers Now Requires MVC Status + Code
NEWS
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
$19.99 SO Boots (Multiple Styles) + More
$19.99 $69.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up To 85% Off Kohl's Clearance
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Staples
Staples
Essentials Mesh Task Chair (2 Colors)
$69.99 $129.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Office Star Faux Leather Manager's Chair
$85.69 $225.00
FREE SHIPPING
IKEA
IKEA
New Lower Price from 69¢
SALE
Big Lots
Big Lots
Lane Home Solutions Hilltop Pebble Tan Sofa
$269.10 $399.99
IKEA
IKEA
BISSA Shoe Cabinet w/ 3 Compartments
$39.99
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
Wilson 3-Piece Manual Reclining Set (Ships Free)
$1399.99 $2699.99
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
ALDI
ALDI
Aldi Weekly AD (10/21)
WeeklyAD
Amazon
Amazon
Chic Home Kaylee 3 Piece Floral Embroidered Duvet Set, King, Green
$34.05 $122.50
FREE SHIPPING
Staples
Staples
Up to 50% Off Select Chair Savings Event.
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Furmax Computer Ergonomic Mesh Chair with Armrest
$39.99 $44.99
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Zojirushi 10-Cup Micom Rice Cooker & Warmer
$132.94 $185.00
Walmart
Walmart
Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System BL780 w/Food Processor
$94.00 $169.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Online Special Events are Back!
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
Zojirushi Coffee Maker, 10 Cup
$104.99 $174.99
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
LG Ultra PC 17" Laptop Intel Core I5 16GB Memory NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 512GB SSD Dark Silver 17U70N-R.AAS7U1
$999.99 $1499.99
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Best Buy
'Prep for the Holidays' Event
SALE
Cashback Available
HOT
arrow
arrow