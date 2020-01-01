Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Walmart Coupons

Walmart

EZ-Illuminations Twinkling Laser Red/Green Stars
$5.00 $19.98
Jan 01, 2020
Expires : 01/01/20
19  Likes 0  Comments
0
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎

About this Deal

For a limited time only, Walmart is having this EZ-Illuminations Twinkling Laser Red/Green Stars for just $5.00, originally $19.98. Free store pickup or free shipping over $35.

Features:
  • EZ-Illuminations Twinkling Laster totally transforms the look of your home
  • Easily put the lights in place using the included base and yard stake
  • Projector creates a light show featuring red and green stars on the exterior of your home
  • Pre-programmed with 8 hours on and 16 hours off
  • Durable weather-resistant construction stands up to use in rain, sleet and snow
  • Easily switch between three laser modes in both twinkling and steady varieties
  • Helps to make the holiday season extra special for kids, friends and family

Notable Deals:

🏷 Deal Tags

projector home decor Walmart bedroom Sale Home Improvement Decoration Walmart Deals
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Walmart See All arrow
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Announces “Black Friday Deals for Days”
NEWS
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Free Trick-or-Treat Events & More
Event
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Coleman SaluSpa AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub
$229.00 $389.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
LEGO 2020 Advent Calendar (2 Options)
$19.97 $29.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
JVC 32" Class HD Roku Smart LED TV
$98.00 $129.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman 1.7-L Electric Kettle
$19.99 $34.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
16-Piece Corelle Livingware Splendor Dinnerware Set
$31.97 $46.69
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
80-Pieces Crayola Creativity Tub Art Set
$12.97 $16.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Up to 60% Off Electronics 'Savings Spotlight'
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Tempur-Pedic Cloud Premium Soft Bed Pillow
$35.00 $99.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
IKEA
IKEA
New Lower Price from 69¢
SALE
IKEA
IKEA
BISSA Shoe Cabinet w/ 3 Compartments
$39.99
ALDI
ALDI
SOHL Furniture Accent Console Table (In-Store)
$79.99
Amazon
Amazon
Office Star Faux Leather Manager's Chair
$85.69 $225.00
FREE SHIPPING
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Realspace 5-Shelf Bookcase (In-Store)
$79.92 $169.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
ALDI
ALDI
Upcoming ALDI Finds (10/21)
WeeklyAD
Staples
Staples
Essentials Mesh Task Chair (2 Colors)
$69.99 $129.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
Wilson 3-Piece Manual Reclining Set (Ships Free)
$1399.99 $2699.99
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Overstock
Overstock
Up to 70% Off Anniversary Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Big Lots
Big Lots
Lane Home Solutions Hilltop Pebble Tan Sofa
$269.10 $399.99
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Halloween Christmas Projector Lights, Outdoor Xmas Multi Patterns 3D Rotating Projector Waterproof Outdoor Indoor Xmas Theme Party Yard Garden Decorations (Black, One Size)
$29 $144.99
Amazon
Amazon
VANKYO LEISURE 3 Mini Projector, 1080P and 170'' Display Supported, Portable Movie Projector with 40,000 Hrs 2020
$84.99
Amazon
Amazon
WiFi Mini Projector, 2020 Latest Update 5500 Lux [100" Projector Screen Included] Outdoor Movie Projector, Supports 1080P Synchronize Smartphone Screen By WiFi/USB Cable for Home Entertainment
$92.38
GearBest
GearBest
Alfawise Q9 BD1080P HD 4K Smart Home Projector with 40 - 300 Inch Mirroring Screen High Brightness
$179.99 $303.29
Cashback Available
Amazon
Amazon
Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector, By Anker, 200 ANSI Lumen 720p HD Portable Projector with Wi-Fi, DLP, Android TV 9.0, 8W Speaker, 100” Image, 5,000+ Apps, Movie Projector, Home Entertainment
$399.99
Amazon
Amazon
Nebula, By Anker, Mars II 300 ANSI Lumen Home Theater Portable Projector with 720p 30 to 150 Inch DLP Picture, Home Entertainment, 10W Speakers, Android 7.1, 1-Second Autofocus, Movie Projector
$329.99
Amazon
Amazon
Prime Members: Optoma UHD52ALV True 4K UHD Smart Projector
$1199.00
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Epson Home Cinema Wireless 1080p Miracast, 3LCD Projector
$699.00 $899.99
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow