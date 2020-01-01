For a limited time only, Walmart is having this EZ-Illuminations Twinkling Laser Red/Green Stars for just $5.00, originally $19.98. Free store pickup or free shipping over $35.



Features:

EZ-Illuminations Twinkling Laster totally transforms the look of your home



Easily put the lights in place using the included base and yard stake



Projector creates a light show featuring red and green stars on the exterior of your home



Pre-programmed with 8 hours on and 16 hours off



Durable weather-resistant construction stands up to use in rain, sleet and snow



Easily switch between three laser modes in both twinkling and steady varieties



Helps to make the holiday season extra special for kids, friends and family

Notable Deals:

Lightshow Projection Plus-Whirl-a-Motion Static-North Pole by Gemmy Industries for $4.97 , $19.88





, Lightshow Projection-Whirl-a-Motion-Reindeer by Gemmy Industries for $4.22, $16.88