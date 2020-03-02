Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
IKEA FABRIKÖR Glass-Door Cabinet

$149.00 $169.00
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 03/31/20
About this Deal

IKEA is offering this FABRIKÖR Glass-Door Cabinet for only $149.00! Get it in-store to avoid shipping fees.

Find your nearest IKEA here.

Details:
  • Change the height according to your storage needs as the shelves are adjustable
  • Adjustable feet for stability on uneven floors
  • Must be secured to the wall with the enclosed wall anchoring device
  • Different wall materials require different types of fasteners
  • Use fasteners suitable for the walls in your home
  • Received 4+ stars from over 85 reviews!

Comments

