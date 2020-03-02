IKEA is offering this FABRIKÖR Glass-Door Cabinet for only $149.00! Get it in-store to avoid shipping fees.



Find your nearest IKEA here.



Details:

Change the height according to your storage needs as the shelves are adjustable



Adjustable feet for stability on uneven floors



Must be secured to the wall with the enclosed wall anchoring device



Different wall materials require different types of fasteners



Use fasteners suitable for the walls in your home



Received 4+ stars from over 85 reviews!