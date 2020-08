IKEA is offering this FEJAN Foldable Outdoor Chair for only $9.99 with free store pickup, or shipping starting at $9.99.



Features:

Perfect for balcony or other small spaces as the chair is easy to fold up



Has been tested for home use and meets the requirements for durability & safety



Clean: Use a mild soapy solution



Tested for 220 lb / 100 kg



Dimensions: Width: 17 3/8 "; Depth: 16 1/2 "; Height: 35 "



Seat width: 15 3/4 "; Seat depth: 15 3/8 "; Seat height: 17 3/4 "