Home Depot is offering Furinno 15080WNBK JAYA Simple Design Oval End Table for only $19.42. Shipping is free on orders over $45+



Product Details:

Simple design end table suitable for any room



Great for compace spaces



Easy assembly with instruction



19.6 in. H x 18.9 in. W x 15.6 in. D



Sturdy on flat surface



Provides storage shelf for small items