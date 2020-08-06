Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
39-in Rectangular Cherry Computer Desk w/ Shelves

$29.74
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/08/20
About this Deal

Home Depot is offering Furinno 39-in Rectangular Cherry Computer Desk w/ Shelves for $29.73 with free shipping on $45+.

Features:
  • Compact size suitable for small spaces
  • Easy assembly with instruction
  • 33.6 in. H x 39 in. W x 15.5 in. D
  • Sturdy on flat surface
  • Contains shelves great for storage

