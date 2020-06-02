Family members [free to join], can get this GODMORGON High Cabinet (4 Colors) for only $183.00 in the nearest IKEA store, otherwise, shipping fees apply.



Details:

You can move the shelves and adjust the spacing according to your personal needs



Shelves are extra heat- and impact-resistant and have a high load-bearing capacity



Shelves are made of tempered glass



You can mount the door to open from the right or left



One stationary shelf and 5 adjustable shelves included, three of them in glass



Received 4+ stars from over 25 reviews!