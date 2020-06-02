Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
IKEA GODMORGON High Cabinet (4 Colors)

$183.00 $229.00
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 02/23/20
About this Deal

Family members [free to join], can get this GODMORGON High Cabinet (4 Colors) for only $183.00 in the nearest IKEA store, otherwise, shipping fees apply.

Details:
  • You can move the shelves and adjust the spacing according to your personal needs
  • Shelves are extra heat- and impact-resistant and have a high load-bearing capacity
  • Shelves are made of tempered glass
  • You can mount the door to open from the right or left
  • One stationary shelf and 5 adjustable shelves included, three of them in glass
  • Received 4+ stars from over 25 reviews!

