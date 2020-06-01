IKEA is offering their GRÖNLID Sofa (2 Colors) for only $449.00 with varied shipping fees.



Also available in other colors for $499.00 as well!



Details:

Deep seat cushions with a top layer of fiber balls



Cover features the ability to resist color fading



5 back cushions are included



Dimensions: 97 1/4" W x 38 5/8" D x 41" H