GRÖNLID Sofa (2 Colors)

$449.00 $649.00
+ Varied Shipping
Expires: 06/14/20
About this Deal

IKEA is offering their GRÖNLID Sofa (2 Colors) for only $449.00 with varied shipping fees.

Also available in other colors for $499.00 as well!

Details:
  • Deep seat cushions with a top layer of fiber balls
  • Cover features the ability to resist color fading
  • 5 back cushions are included
  • Dimensions: 97 1/4" W x 38 5/8" D x 41" H

home decor Home Improvement furniture Ikea couch Home Furniture Living Room Furniture Sofas
Comments (2)

crazyou
crazyou (L4)
Jun 01, 2020
still available
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
May 29, 2020
Nice looking couch.
Reply
