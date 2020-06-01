This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
GRÖNLID Sofa (2 Colors)
$449.00
$649.00
+ Varied Shipping
Expires: 06/14/20
About this Deal
|IKEA is offering their GRÖNLID Sofa (2 Colors) for only $449.00 with varied shipping fees.
Also available in other colors for $499.00 as well!
Details:
Related to this item:home decor Home Improvement furniture Ikea couch Home Furniture Living Room Furniture Sofas
What's the matter?