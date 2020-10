Sam's Club is offering this 7-Pc or 6-Pc Hayden Dining Set for only $499.00 with free shipping!



Details:

Available in 7-pieces or 6-pieces



6-piece set includes: Table, 4 Chairs, and Bench



7-piece set includes: Table and 6 Chairs



Casual rustic wire brush finish



Transitional styling



Chair Dimensions: 18.74"L x 23.15"W x 38.5"H



Table Dimensions: 60"L x 36"W x 30"H



Bench Dimensions: 48"L x 16"W x 16"H



Received 4+ stars from over 45 reviews