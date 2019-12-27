Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
IKEA Coupons

IKEA

IKEA HEMNES Twin Daybed Frame w/ Storage
$279.00 $329.00
Dec 27, 2019
Expires : 01/05/20
About this Deal

IKEA has this HEMNES Twin Daybed Frame with Storage for just $279.00 for IKEA family members [free to join]. Shipping fees vary depending on location. Or, opt for $5 in-store pickup and receive a $5 IKEA gift card back.

Product Details:
  • Four functions: sofa, single bed, double bed and storage solution
  • Mattress and bedlinens are sold separately
  • Coordinates with other furniture in the HEMNES series
  • Mattress length: 74 3/8 "
  • Mattress width: 38 1/4 "
  • Received 4+ stars out of 20+ reviews

