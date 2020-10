Walmart is offering Hillsdale Willow Queen Nailhead Trim Bed for $99.00. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

Classic profile upholstered bed, with silver-hued nail head trim



Durable 100% Polyester fabric is a very light neutral gray fog color



Ships in one easy to open carton - less mess



Includes headboard, frame and slats



Mattress and box spring required, sold separately