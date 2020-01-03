Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Holiday Time Santa's Enchanted Mailbox
$6.24 $24.97
Jan 03, 2020
Expires : 01/12/20
Walmart is offering this Holiday Time Santa's Enchanted Mailbox for only $6.24 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.

Details:
  • Magically send letters to the North Pole
  • Red mailbox with decorative accents
  • Insert letter into box, raise arm and letter is sent to the North Pole
  • Holiday sounds play
  • Battery operated ( 4 x "AA" not included)

Compare to this similar mailbox for $23.44 on Amazon.

See this mailbox in action in this YouTube video!

home decor Kids Walmart Decor toddler holiday decorations Holidays Christmas Decorations
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
shirley16287
shirley16287 (L1)
Jan 12, 2020
it says 24.27.
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 03, 2020
Price drop now $6.24
Likes Reply
