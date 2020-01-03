Walmart is offering this Holiday Time Santa's Enchanted Mailbox for only $6.24 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.



Details:

Magically send letters to the North Pole



Red mailbox with decorative accents



Insert letter into box, raise arm and letter is sent to the North Pole



Holiday sounds play



Battery operated ( 4 x "AA" not included)

Compare to this similar mailbox for $23.44 on Amazon.



See this mailbox in action in this YouTube video!