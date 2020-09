Home Depot is offering this Home Decorators Collection Laila Slate Brown Dresser for just $199.80 (Reg. $999.00)! Shipping is $55 or opt for free store pickup.



Features:

Intriguing profile with scalloped top corners and tapered legs



2 sets of double doors, each with 3 shapes inlaid in metal across them: a quatrefoil, a Moroccan quatrefoil and a frame



Metal inlays and door handles feature elegant antique brass finish



Sturdy construction and beach oil grey finish offer lasting beauty



Arrives fully assembled



Product Dimensions: 33.5 in. H x 59 in. W x 21 in. D



6 soft-close drawers in total, 3 behind each set of doors



Coordinates perfectly with other items in the Laila bedroom collection



Packaged Dimension: 37.5 in. H x 63 in. W x 25 in. D