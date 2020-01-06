Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Home Depot Coupons

Home Depot

Home Decorators Black Glass Door Bookcase
$251.60 $629.00
Jan 06, 2020
Expires : 01/10/20
Jan 06, 2020
7
About this Deal

Right now, Home Depot has this Home Decorators Black Glass Door Bookcase for only $251.60 with free in-store pickup. Otherwise, shipping fees may vary.

Also available in white for $314.50.

Product Details:
  • 3 compartments with 2 sliding glass doors each
  • 1 adjustable shelf per compartment
  • Metal hardware in brushed nickel finish
  • Product Dimensions: 72 in. H x 38 in. W x 18 in. D
  • All sides are flush to floor
  • A glass door bookcase to put your prized collection on display
  • All sides are flush to floor

Notable Bookcases:

home decor home books Home Improvement furniture Home Depot Storage & Organization Bookcases
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Jan 06, 2020
I need this bookcase!
Likes Reply
