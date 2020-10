Home Depot is having this Home Decorators Collection Martin Ivory Glass Door Bookcase for $195.60 (Reg. $489.00) with varied shipping cost or free store pickup.



Features:

72 in. H x 36 in. W x 14 in. D

2-cabinets with 2-glass doors each

3-shelves in top cabinet; 2-adjustable

2-shelves in bottom cabinet; 1-adjustable

Metal knobs in antique finish

Assembly required

Poplar, MDF and glass