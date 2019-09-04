For a limited time, Home Depot is offering this Home Decorators Oxford 4-Door Storage Console for just $179.25 with free shipping.



Product Details:

Made out of MDF for durable construction



Black finish and chrome-finished hardware gives this console table a modern look



Customize your dining room storage with an adjustable shelf in each compartment



Streamlined yet classic design complements many decorating styles



Assembly instructions included for simple set up



Product Dimensions: 30" H x 58" W x 14.5" D