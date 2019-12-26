Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Home Styles Aspen Rustic Night Stand (Ships Free)
FREE SHIPPING
$66.00 $279.99
Dec 26, 2019
Expires : 12/27/19
About this Deal

Amazon has this Home Styles Aspen Rustic Night Stand for only $66.00 with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • Mahogany solids, black engineered wood and cherry veneers
  • Bold recessed picture frame moldings and rich carved detailed posts
  • Provides ample storage with one drawer with side mounted easy-glide suspension and one large open storage area under the drawer
  • Assembly required
  • Dimensions: 22" W x 18" D x 24" H
  • Received 4+ stars out of 30+ reviews

Compare to this similar night stand for $172.03 at Walmart.

