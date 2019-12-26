Amazon has this Home Styles Aspen Rustic Night Stand for only $66.00 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Mahogany solids, black engineered wood and cherry veneers



Bold recessed picture frame moldings and rich carved detailed posts



Provides ample storage with one drawer with side mounted easy-glide suspension and one large open storage area under the drawer



Assembly required



Dimensions: 22" W x 18" D x 24" H



Received 4+ stars out of 30+ reviews

Compare to this similar night stand for $172.03 at Walmart.