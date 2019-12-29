Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Homestar Flexible & Expandable Shelving Console + F/S
$52.68 $159.99
Feb 27, 2020
For a limited time, Walmart is offering this Homestar Flexible & Expandable Shelving Console for only $58.68, originally $159.99. Shipping is free on this item.

Features:
Designed to maximize storage in any room of the home
Sleek lines for a contemporary style
Available in reclaimed wood, espresso and white
Dimensions: 23.7"W x 11.92"L x 58.66"H

stewartcherek
Dec 29, 2019
Price drop now $45.24
