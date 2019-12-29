For a limited time, Walmart is offering this Homestar Flexible & Expandable Shelving Console for only $58.68, originally $159.99. Shipping is free on this item.



Features:

Designed to maximize storage in any room of the home

Sleek lines for a contemporary style

Available in reclaimed wood, espresso and white

Dimensions: 23.7"W x 11.92"L x 58.66"H