54" Hunter Exeter LED Ceiling Fan (2 Colors) + F/S

$99.99 $149.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/26/20
About this Deal

Costco is offering this 54" Hunter Exeter LED Ceiling Fan for only $99.99 with free shipping.

Details:
  • LED Bulbs Included
  • Remote Control
  • WhisperWind Motor
  • Received 4+ stars from over 1,225 reviews!

Comments (1)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
May 31, 2020
Price drop
Reply
