ALDI Huntington Home Utility Runner (In-Store)

$9.99
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 03/10/20
ALDI is offering this Huntington Home Utility Runner for only $9.99 in-store.

Find your nearest store here.

Details:
  • Available in various colors
  • Skid resistant
  • Nonslip backing
  • Excellent for high traffic areas
  • Dimensions: 24" x 72"

See more ALDI weekly in-store finds here.

Comments

