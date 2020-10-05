Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Installed Grill Shacks By Big Timber

$1699.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/24/20
About this Deal

For a limited time, Costco is having this Installed Grill Shacks By Big Timber on sale for $1699.99. Shipping is free!

Features:
  • Delivery and professional installation included
  • Premium Douglas Fir construction - resistant to rot, decay and insects
  • Solid 6"x6" post (12'x7') and 4"x4" solid posts (10'x6')
  • 7'4" interior height
  • Decorative rafter tails
  • Heavy-duty black hardware
  • Choice of stain color and end cut styles
  • Polycarbonate roof panel provides shade and is fade resistant
  • Shields 99% UV-rays
  • Unbreakable
  • (4) post anchor kits
  • Two sizes available: 10'x6' and 12'7'

Comments

