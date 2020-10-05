For a limited time, Costco is having this Installed Grill Shacks By Big Timber on sale for $1699.99. Shipping is free!



Features:

Delivery and professional installation included



Premium Douglas Fir construction - resistant to rot, decay and insects



Solid 6"x6" post (12'x7') and 4"x4" solid posts (10'x6')



7'4" interior height



Decorative rafter tails



Heavy-duty black hardware



Choice of stain color and end cut styles



Polycarbonate roof panel provides shade and is fade resistant



Shields 99% UV-rays



Unbreakable



(4) post anchor kits



Two sizes available: 10'x6' and 12'7'