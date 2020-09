Target is offering this Intex Indoor Inflatable Blow Up Lounge Air Chair for $39.99 (Reg. $55.99) with free shipping!



Features:

44 inches (L) x 43 inches (W) x 27 inches (H)



Relax, read, watch a movie, and more on this large, cushy inflatable chair



Measures 44 inches long, 43 inches wide, and 27 inches tall once inflated



Plenty of space for 1 person to lounge



Made to last with soft rayon fabric and 2-ply PVC puncture-resistant bottom



Inflates quickly thanks to its extra-wide combo valve