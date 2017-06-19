Perfect for living rooms, college dorms, or even patios, Amazon has these Intex Inflatable Empire Chairs for just $24.24 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.



Product Details:

Perfect for living rooms, college dorms, or backyard patios



Durable 2-ply reinforced bottom, the Empire Chair is perfect for relaxing outside on your patio, deck, or lawn



A combo valve with extra-wide openings ensures fast inflating and deflating



Approximate inflated size 44" x 43" x 27"



Assorted colors

Compare to $35.39 at Target or at Walmart for $52.47.