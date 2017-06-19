Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Intex Inflatable Empire Chair (Colors May Vary)

$24.24 $39.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/26/20
About this Deal

Perfect for living rooms, college dorms, or even patios, Amazon has these Intex Inflatable Empire Chairs for just $24.24 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.

Product Details:
  • Perfect for living rooms, college dorms, or backyard patios
  • Durable 2-ply reinforced bottom, the Empire Chair is perfect for relaxing outside on your patio, deck, or lawn
  • A combo valve with extra-wide openings ensures fast inflating and deflating
  • Approximate inflated size 44" x 43" x 27"
  • Assorted colors

Compare to $35.39 at Target or at Walmart for $52.47.

patio outdoor gear garden furniture Intex home furnishings inflatable chair Inflatable Empire Chair
Comments (10)

Maggie04
Maggie04 (L1)
Jun 19, 2017
try it
Reply
Maggie04
Maggie04 (L1)
Jun 18, 2017
great deal
Reply
hitotamuj
hitotamuj (L1)
Jun 05, 2017
cool
Reply
Saver4Days
Saver4Days (L3)
Jun 05, 2017
Such a great idea. Looks super comfortable too.
Reply
loreleimi
loreleimi (L1)
Jun 05, 2017
Like it! It looks great!
Reply
Shelly668
Shelly668 (L1)
Jun 05, 2017
I found a better deals
Reply
zvewholesale
zvewholesale (L1)
Jun 05, 2017
Where ?
Reply
Shelly668
Shelly668 (L1)
Jun 05, 2017
from Facebook
Reply
Umair_Irshad
Umair_Irshad (L0)
Jun 04, 2017
Like it.
Reply
Ufirst
Ufirst (L0)
Aug 28, 2016
looks good
Reply
