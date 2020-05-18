Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
IoHOMES Gentry Nailhead Upholstered Daybed + FS

$458.99 $599.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/25/20
About this Deal

Target is havign this IoHOMES Gentry Nailhead Upholstered Daybed for just $458.99, originally $599.99 when you apply code HOME. Shipping is free on this item.

Highlights
  • Includes one (1) day bed
  • Mattress, box spring, and bedding (comforter, sheets, pillows, etc.) are not included
  • Trundle is not included
  • Twin size
  • Wood and fabric construction
  • Supports up to 150 lbs
  • Slat kit included
  • Assembly required

