Target is havign this IoHOMES Gentry Nailhead Upholstered Daybed for just $458.99, originally $599.99 when you apply code HOME. Shipping is free on this item.



Highlights

Includes one (1) day bed



Mattress, box spring, and bedding (comforter, sheets, pillows, etc.) are not included



Trundle is not included



Twin size



Wood and fabric construction



Supports up to 150 lbs



Slat kit included



Assembly required