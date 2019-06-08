JCPenney is offering this Grommet-Top Lined Blackout Curtain Panel in multiple colors for only $7.99 when you use code SPRING20 (up to 65% off) at checkout! Shipping is free on orders over $99 or opt for free in-store pickup.



Details:

Available in multiple colors



Grommet top design



Dimensions: 63" L x 50" W



100% polyester



Received 4+ stars from over 1,840 reviews!

Other Notable Curtains w/ Code SPRING20

Quinn Leaf Rod-Pocket Tailored Valance for $12.79 (Reg. $40.00)

(Reg. $40.00)

Hemstitch Grommet-Top Sheer Curtain Panel for $7.19 (Reg. $30.00)