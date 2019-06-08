Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panel (Mult. Colors)
FREE SHIPPING
$7.99 $60.00
Mar 12, 2020
Expires : 03/18/20
About this Deal

JCPenney is offering this Grommet-Top Lined Blackout Curtain Panel in multiple colors for only $7.99 when you use code SPRING20 (up to 65% off) at checkout! Shipping is free on orders over $99 or opt for free in-store pickup.

Details:
  • Available in multiple colors
  • Grommet top design
  • Dimensions: 63" L x 50" W
  • 100% polyester
  • Received 4+ stars from over 1,840 reviews!

Other Notable Curtains w/ Code SPRING20

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Jun 08, 2019
Updated $8.40
