Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
IKEA Coupons

IKEA

IKEA KALLAX Shelf Unit (2 Colors)
$89.00 $119.00
Dec 28, 2019
Expires : 01/05/20
21  Likes 0  Comments
5
See Deal

About this Deal

IKEA has this KALLAX Shelf Unit in 2 colors for only $89.00 to IKEA Family members (free to join)! Opt for free store pickup to avoid shipping fees.

Details:
  • Available in 2 colors (black-brown & white)
  • Can be used as a room divider
  • Must be secured to the wall with the enclosed wall anchoring device
  • Hardware for wall mounting included
  • Dimensions: 57 7/8 " W x 15 3/8 " D x 57 7/8 " H
  • Received 4+ stars from over 80 reviews

🏷 Deal Tags

Living Room Home Improvement furniture Ikea Storage & Organization Office Furniture Home Furniture shelf cabinets
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
IKEA See All arrow
IKEA
IKEA
New Lower Price from 69¢
SALE
HOT
IKEA
IKEA
BISSA Shoe Cabinet w/ 3 Compartments
$39.99
IKEA
IKEA
OUMBÄRLIG Pot with Lid, 5.3 Qt
$19.99 $24.99
IKEA
IKEA
HEMNES Daybed Frame with 3 Drawers, WhiteTwin
$299.00
IKEA
IKEA
HÄRLANDA Corner Sleeper Sofa, 5-seat, with Chaise/Sporda Natural
$2,209.0
IKEA
IKEA
BILLY Bookcase, White15 3/4x11x41 3/4 "
$19.00 $29.00
IKEA
IKEA
HÅLLBAR Bin with Lid, Light Gray3 Gallon
$5.99
IKEA
IKEA
OUMBÄRLIG Pot with Lid, 3.2 Qt
$14.99 $19.99
IKEA
IKEA
ENTUSIASM Tumbler, Patterned/blue 7 Oz
$9.99
IKEA
IKEA
STELNA Mug, Clear Glass8 Oz
$0.69
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
IKEA
IKEA
New Lower Price from 69¢
SALE
HOT
IKEA
IKEA
BISSA Shoe Cabinet w/ 3 Compartments
$39.99
Wayfair
Wayfair
Elim Sleigh 2-Piece Bedroom Set
$439.99 $1012.5
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Bed & Room Queen Portrait Wall Bed w/ Desk
$1899.99 $2499.99
FREE SHIPPING
Overstock
Overstock
Up to 70% Off Anniversary Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Buffet Server Cabinet w/ Adjustable Shelves & Drawers
$250.34 $500.67
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Realspace 5-Shelf Bookcase (In-Store)
$79.92 $169.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Overstock
Overstock
Porch & Den Voges Ergonomic Home Office Chair
$91.59 $132.99
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
ALDI
ALDI
SOHL Furniture Accent Console Table (In-Store)
$79.99
Costco
Costco
Mikasa Swirl 40-piece Bone China Dinnerware Set
$79.99 $99.99
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
IKEA
IKEA
New Lower Price from 69¢
SALE
HOT
Costco
Costco
In-Warehouse Hot Buys Now Live!
SALE
IKEA
IKEA
BISSA Shoe Cabinet w/ 3 Compartments
$39.99
Overstock
Overstock
Up to 70% Off Anniversary Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
ALDI
ALDI
SOHL Furniture Accent Console Table (In-Store)
$79.99
Sears
Sears
Online-Only Doorbusters
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Fall Decor Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Wayfair
Wayfair
Up to 60% Off 48 Hour Clearout
SALE
Home Depot
Home Depot
50% Off Furniture & Decor 'Super Savings' Event
50% Off
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Michaels
Michaels
Up to 50% Off Cyber Specials + More
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
arrow
arrow