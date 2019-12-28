IKEA has this KALLAX Shelf Unit in 2 colors for only $89.00 to IKEA Family members (free to join)! Opt for free store pickup to avoid shipping fees.



Details:

Available in 2 colors (black-brown & white)



Can be used as a room divider



Must be secured to the wall with the enclosed wall anchoring device



Hardware for wall mounting included



Dimensions: 57 7/8 " W x 15 3/8 " D x 57 7/8 " H



Received 4+ stars from over 80 reviews