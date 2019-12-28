This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
IKEA
$89.00
$119.00
Dec 28, 2019
Expires : 01/05/20
21 Likes 0 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
IKEA has this KALLAX Shelf Unit in 2 colors for only $89.00 to IKEA Family members (free to join)! Opt for free store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
Details:
🏷 Deal TagsLiving Room Home Improvement furniture Ikea Storage & Organization Office Furniture Home Furniture shelf cabinets
What's the matter?