Pottery Barn is having this Kenwood 60" Media Console for just $719.00 (Reg. $1,799.00) with varied shipping fee!



Details:

Overall: 60" wide x 20" deep x 30" high



Made of kiln-dried solid spruce, MDF and spruce veneers



Features an oil-based Caramel Pine finish



Drawers features mortise and tenon joinery



Holds up to a 72" flat-screen TV



Anti-tip kit included



Adjustable levelers help with stability on uneven surfaces



Wipe clean with a soft, dry cloth