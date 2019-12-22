Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

Kohl's

Up to 90% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off + $10 Off + F/S
Sale
Dec 22, 2019
Expires : 12/24/19
About this Deal

Kohl's is offering up to 90% off clearance, plus an extra 30% off when cardholders use code GIFT30 and free shipping with code DECMVCFREE used at checkout. Also get $10 off $50+ orders with code SAVE10 at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code SAVE to get an extra 15% off purchase or 20% Off $100 with free shipping on $50+.

Notable Clearance Categories:

💬 12  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Dec 22, 2019
Updated
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Nov 08, 2019
Updated with 3 new codes
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Nov 08, 2019
15% off anyway you purchase code
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Nov 08, 2019
Save15 was already posted on this deal
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Nov 08, 2019
I saw code: HOTBUYS for the 15% off. If it's not valid no prob
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Nov 08, 2019
HOTBUYS is valid
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Nov 08, 2019
Ok thank you for confirming and that's the code i updated your deal with :)
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Nov 08, 2019
The original code posted which was save15 is valid as well.
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Nov 08, 2019
Ok
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Nov 07, 2019
$10 Off $50 Home w/ code ENTERTAIN10
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Nov 06, 2019
Codes are live
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Oct 24, 2019
How is this a dupe?
