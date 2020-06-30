Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
KVIKNE Wardrobe w/ 2 Sliding Doors

$149.00 $179.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 07/05/20
About this Deal

IKEA has this KVIKNE Wardrobe with 2 Sliding Doors for just $149! Shipping fees vary by location.

Product Details:
  • Sliding doors allow more room for furniture
  • Customize the space with the adjustable shelf
  • Different wall materials require different types of fasteners. Use fasteners suitable for the walls in your home
  • Two clothes rails and 2 adjustable shelves included
  • Interior accessories that help you organize inside your wardrobe are sold separately
  • Received 4 stars out of 35+ reviews

