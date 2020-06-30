IKEA has this KVIKNE Wardrobe with 2 Sliding Doors for just $149! Shipping fees vary by location.



Product Details:

Sliding doors allow more room for furniture



Customize the space with the adjustable shelf



Different wall materials require different types of fasteners. Use fasteners suitable for the walls in your home



Two clothes rails and 2 adjustable shelves included



Interior accessories that help you organize inside your wardrobe are sold separately



Received 4 stars out of 35+ reviews