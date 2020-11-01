This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Big Lots
Lane Home Solutions Bellamy Taupe Sofa
FREE SHIPPING
$299.99
$399.00
Jan 11, 2020
Expires : 02/15/20
Add To Cart For Discount Big Lots is offering Lane Home Solutions Bellamy Taupe Sofa for only $299.99 (Reg. $399.99).
Product Details :
2 -Decorative pillows included
Proudly made in the U.S.A. with domestic and imported material
Hardwood used for solid frame construction
Exposed wedge feet
Soft chenille cover in a taupe color
Model number: 9130-03-8878A
Material: 100% Polyester
Other accessories and décor not included as shown
