Lane Home Solutions Bellamy Taupe Sofa
FREE SHIPPING
$299.99 $399.00
Jan 11, 2020
Expires : 02/15/20
25  Likes
0
About this Deal

Add To Cart For Discount Big Lots is offering Lane Home Solutions Bellamy Taupe Sofa for only $299.99 (Reg. $399.99).

Product Details :
2 -Decorative pillows included
Proudly made in the U.S.A. with domestic and imported material
Hardwood used for solid frame construction
Exposed wedge feet
Soft chenille cover in a taupe color
Model number: 9130-03-8878A
Material: 100% Polyester
Other accessories and décor not included as shown

