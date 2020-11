IKEA is offering this LAPPLAND TV Storage Unit (2 Colors) for only $74.00 with free in-store pickup!



Details:

Available in 2 colors (black/brown & white)



Back panel is reinforced to hold a flat screen TV



2 open compartments for a DVD-player, etc.



Opening at the back allows easily organization of wires



Dimensions: 72" W x 15 3/8" D x 57 7/8" H



Max TV Load: 55lbs



Received 4+ stars from over 90 reviews