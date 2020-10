For Family members, IKEA is offering this LAPPLAND TV Storage Unit (2 Colors) for only $99.00 with various shipping fees or in your nearest store.



Details:

The shelves can be placed to the left or right



Back panel is reinforced to hold a flat screen TV



2 open compartments for a DVD-player, etc



The opening at the back allows you to easily gather and organize all wires



May be completed with UPPLEVA wall bracket for TV. Fits most TV's 24-55"



This furniture must be secured to the wall with the enclosed wall anchoring device



Different wall materials require different types of fasteners



Use fasteners suitable for the walls in your home



Received 4+ stars from over 90 reviews!