Lawler 9-Piece Dining Set + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$999.99 $1199.99
Dec 21, 2019
Expires : 12/25/19
Costco has Lawler 9-Piece Dining Set for just $999.99 (Reg. $1,199.00) with free shipping!

Features:
  • Includes 1 Table and 8 Chairs
  • Plank-style table top expands to 110”
  • 18-in removable leaf, stores under table
  • Crafted in poplar and rubberwood, with solid wood edge-trim and a turned leg trestle base
  • Fabric upholstered seats further set the stage for comfort and casual or fine dining
  • Assembly required

