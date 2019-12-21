Costco has Lawler 9-Piece Dining Set for just $999.99 (Reg. $1,199.00) with free shipping!



Features:

Includes 1 Table and 8 Chairs

Plank-style table top expands to 110”

18-in removable leaf, stores under table

Crafted in poplar and rubberwood, with solid wood edge-trim and a turned leg trestle base

Fabric upholstered seats further set the stage for comfort and casual or fine dining

Assembly required