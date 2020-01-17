IKEA is offering the Lidhult Sofa in Gassebol light beige for just $449.00 for IKEA Family Members [free to join]. Shipping fees start at $49 for large items.



Also available in Gassebol blue/gray for the same price.



Product Details:

High back and neck support increase comfort



Armrests with extra filling are designed to be comfortable for you to lean against or rest your head



Cover has a high percentage of cotton that gives a warm and natural feel



Cover is easy to keep clean since it is removable and machine washable



Pocket springs that support the right places and follow the body exactly

More LIDHULT Sofa Options for Family Members:

Gray/black for $549.00 (re.g $749.00)

Red/brown red-brown for $549.00 (reg. $749.00)