IKEA Coupons

IKEA

IKEA Lidhult Sofa (2 Colors)
$449.00 $649.00
Jan 17, 2020
Expires : 01/26/20
About this Deal

IKEA is offering the Lidhult Sofa in Gassebol light beige for just $449.00 for IKEA Family Members [free to join]. Shipping fees start at $49 for large items.

Also available in Gassebol blue/gray for the same price.

Product Details:
  • High back and neck support increase comfort
  • Armrests with extra filling are designed to be comfortable for you to lean against or rest your head
  • Cover has a high percentage of cotton that gives a warm and natural feel
  • Cover is easy to keep clean since it is removable and machine washable
  • Pocket springs that support the right places and follow the body exactly

More LIDHULT Sofa Options for Family Members:

home decor home furniture Ikea Living Room Furniture Sofas Sofas & Couches
