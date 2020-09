Walmart is offering this Lifestyle Solutions Ottoman w/ Pull Out Bed for only $199.99 with free shipping.



Details:

Stationary Ottoman to bed



Bench: 38.6"L x 29.1"W x 16.1"H



Bed: 32.3"L x 73.2"D x 17.3"H



Main Frame: Wood and Plywood



Legs: Wheel, 2.5" height



Product Weight : 75.9 lbs