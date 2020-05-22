Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
3-Piece Linda Queen Bedroom Storage Set (Ships Free)

$799.99 $1599.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/24/20
About this Deal

BJ's is offering this 3-Piece Linda Queen Bedroom Storage Set for only $799.99 with free shipping.

Shop more bedroom collections here.

The Linda 3-Pc. Bedroom Set's style is the marriage of contemporary lines and classic craftsmanship. Blending ultramodern features, practical additions like extra storage, and chambered door fronts on the storage drawers, each piece offers a balance and beauty that suits your eclectic style. This bedroom's set rich merlot finish will compliment any room with elegance.
  • Rich merlot finish
  • Chambered drawer fronts
  • English dovetail drawer construction
  • Storage bed with bookcase headboard
  • On-trend nickel hardware
  • Includes 3-pc. bedroom set
  • Warranty: 1 year

    Comments (3)

    YesBoss
    YesBoss (L5)
    May 22, 2020
    Back Again
    Reply
    YesBoss
    YesBoss (L5)
    May 14, 2020
    Back Again, Today Only
    Reply
    YesBoss
    YesBoss (L5)
    Apr 16, 2020
    Price drop
    Reply
