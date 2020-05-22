BJ's is offering this 3-Piece Linda Queen Bedroom Storage Set for only $799.99 with free shipping.



The Linda 3-Pc. Bedroom Set's style is the marriage of contemporary lines and classic craftsmanship. Blending ultramodern features, practical additions like extra storage, and chambered door fronts on the storage drawers, each piece offers a balance and beauty that suits your eclectic style. This bedroom's set rich merlot finish will compliment any room with elegance.

Rich merlot finish

Chambered drawer fronts

English dovetail drawer construction

Storage bed with bookcase headboard

On-trend nickel hardware

Includes 3-pc. bedroom set

Warranty: 1 year