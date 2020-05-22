This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
3-Piece Linda Queen Bedroom Storage Set (Ships Free)
$799.99
$1599.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/24/20
About this Deal
|BJ's is offering this 3-Piece Linda Queen Bedroom Storage Set for only $799.99 with free shipping.
Shop more bedroom collections here.
The Linda 3-Pc. Bedroom Set's style is the marriage of contemporary lines and classic craftsmanship. Blending ultramodern features, practical additions like extra storage, and chambered door fronts on the storage drawers, each piece offers a balance and beauty that suits your eclectic style. This bedroom's set rich merlot finish will compliment any room with elegance.
Related to this item:bedding Free Shipping home bedroom Home Improvement furniture bedroom furniture BJ's
What's the matter?