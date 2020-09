IKEA has this LINNMON / ADILS Table for $24.99 with varied shipping fees.



Features:

39 3/8" L x 23 5/8" W x 29 1/8" H



Pre-drilled leg holes for easy assembly



Adjustable feet allow you to level the table on uneven floors



Screws for attaching the legs to the table top are included



Received 4.5 stars from 100+ reviews!