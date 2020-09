Walmart is offering this Little Tikes Garden Chair (6 Colors) for only $6.99 with free in-store pickup! Otherwise, shipping is free on $35+.



Get it for the same price at Best Buy, Target and Little Tikes.



Product Details:

Contemporary garden design



Stackable design makes for easy, compact storage



Comfy contoured back and wide armrests



Modern, lightweight architecture



Made of lightweight plastic construction



Little Tikes chair suitable for indoor and outdoor use



Maximum weight capacity: 50 lbs



Received 4+ stars from over 300 reviews!