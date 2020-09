Head over to Walmart and get this Lucid Basic Remote Controlled Adjustable Bed Base Queen for just $275.00, originally $650.00. Shipping is free on this item.



Product Highlights

Adjustable bed bases can help reduce snoring, acid reflux, and sleep apnea



Premium motor is extremely reliable, quiet, and responsive



5-year warranty protects against manufacturer defects



Mattress and Headboard sold separately