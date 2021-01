Walmart has this Mainstays 3-Door TV Stand Console for just $99.00 with free shipping.



Product Details:

Engineered wood construction with Blackwood Finish and metal hardware accents



Accommodates up to a 50" TV weighing 50 lbs. or less



Open storage on the top shelving and 3 closed storage cabinets below



Assembled dimensions: 47.244" L x 15.512" W x 21.929" H



Assembly required



Received 4+ stars out of 400+ reviews