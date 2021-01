Walmart is offering this 71" Mainstays 5-Shelf Bookcase (2 Colors) for only $29.88 with free in-store pickup where available!



Note: availability may vary by location.



Details:

Sleek and sturdy closed back design



2 fixed and 3 adjustable shelves



True black oak Or White finish



Fixed shelf supports up to 50 pounds



Dimensions: 24.88" L x 11.65" W x 71.42" H



Received 4+ stars from over 1,115 reviews