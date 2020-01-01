Walmart is having this Mainstays Clarendon 3-Cube Metal Frame Book Case for $14.59 (Reg. $45.00). Shipping is free on orders over $35 or opt for free store pickup.



Features:

Sawcut brown finish wood shelves with metal framing

Provides ample storage and display areas for books, collectibles, photography, artwork, and more

Allows for versatile placement almost anywhere

Easy assembly required

Wall attachment safety system included

Measurements: 15.35"L x 15.35"W x 45.35"H