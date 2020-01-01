Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Walmart Coupons

Walmart

Mainstays Clarendon 3-Cube Metal Frame Book Case
$14.59 $45.00
Dec 31, 2019
Expires : 01/01/20
23  Likes 1  Comments
0
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎

About this Deal

Walmart is having this Mainstays Clarendon 3-Cube Metal Frame Book Case for $14.59 (Reg. $45.00). Shipping is free on orders over $35 or opt for free store pickup.

Features:
  • Sawcut brown finish wood shelves with metal framing
  • Provides ample storage and display areas for books, collectibles, photography, artwork, and more
  • Allows for versatile placement almost anywhere
  • Easy assembly required
  • Wall attachment safety system included
  • Measurements: 15.35"L x 15.35"W x 45.35"H

🏷 Deal Tags

Walmart furniture Office Furniture Home Furniture home organization Living Room Furniture Cube Storage
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jan 01, 2020
Price Drop $14.59
Likes Reply
Walmart See All arrow
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Announces “Black Friday Deals for Days”
NEWS
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Free Trick-or-Treat Events & More
Event
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Coleman SaluSpa AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub
$229.00 $389.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
JVC 32" Class HD Roku Smart LED TV
$98.00 $129.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman 1.7-L Electric Kettle
$19.99 $34.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
LEGO 2020 Advent Calendar (2 Options)
$19.97 $29.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
16-Piece Corelle Livingware Splendor Dinnerware Set
$31.97 $46.69
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Up to 60% Off Electronics 'Savings Spotlight'
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Tempur-Pedic Cloud Premium Soft Bed Pillow
$35.00 $99.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Storage & Organization Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
IKEA
IKEA
New Lower Price from 69¢
SALE
IKEA
IKEA
BISSA Shoe Cabinet w/ 3 Compartments
$39.99
ALDI
ALDI
SOHL Furniture Accent Console Table (In-Store)
$79.99
Amazon
Amazon
Office Star Faux Leather Manager's Chair
$85.69 $225.00
FREE SHIPPING
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Realspace 5-Shelf Bookcase (In-Store)
$79.92 $169.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
ALDI
ALDI
Upcoming ALDI Finds (10/21)
WeeklyAD
Overstock
Overstock
Up to 70% Off Anniversary Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Buffet Server Cabinet w/ Adjustable Shelves & Drawers
$250.34 $500.67
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
Wilson 3-Piece Manual Reclining Set (Ships Free)
$1399.99 $2699.99
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Bed & Room Queen Portrait Wall Bed w/ Desk
$1899.99 $2499.99
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Walmart
Walmart
Sushi Go! Game
$8.02 $11.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Crayola Creativity Tub Art Set 80 Pieces
$12.97 $16.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
16-Piece Corelle Livingware Splendor Dinnerware Set
$31.97 $46.69
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
LEGO 2020 Advent Calendar (2 Options)
$19.97 $29.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
MSN
MSN
Fruits at Walmart Were Just Recalled!
Recall
Walmart
Walmart
Free Trick-or-Treat Events & More
Event
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Announces “Black Friday Deals for Days”
NEWS
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Up to 60% Off Electronics 'Savings Spotlight'
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Yahoo
Yahoo
Walmart Just Said They're Reinstating This COVID Safety Measure
NEWS
Walmart
Walmart
Holiday Fashion & Gifts Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow