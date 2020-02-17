Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Mainstays Corner Desk with Hutch

$49.00 $159.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/13/20
About this Deal

Walmart is offering Mainstays Corner Desk with Hutch for $49.00, regularly $159.00. Shipping is free on this order.

Product Details :

  • Get the workspace you need for both large and small home offices with the Mainstays Corner Desk with Hutch.

  • Made of laminated MDF and particleboard, the black oak woodgrain finish pairs well with your existing decor.

  • The desktop can accommodate your laptop and paperwork and the hutch offers several shelves and cubbies for storage. The lower shelves can hold books and offer wire management grommets to keep cords organized.

