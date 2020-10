Back Again, Walmart is offering this Mainstays 14" High Profile Foldable Steel Bed Frame for only $42.74 with free shipping!



Features:

Folds in half for transport and storage



Easy to assemble, no tools required



14" high with approximately 13" of clearance under the frame



Dimensions 39.96 x 3.74 x 38.78 Inches



Product Weight 26.68 lbs



Received 4+ stars out of over 1,980 reviews

Compare to $49.79 on Amazon.