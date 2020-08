Walmart is offering this Parson's Lift-Top Coffee Table (2 Colors) for only $89.00 with free shipping!



Details:

Storage inside top for tablets, books, magazines and games



Full extending top offers a comfortable work surface



Useful for mobile computing, dining and crafting



Made of composite wood



Easy assembly, just attach legs



Dimensions: 18.9"L x 38"W x 17.95"H



Received 4+ stars from over 690 reviews